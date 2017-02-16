Adele’s “25”, Beyonce’s “Lemonade” Heading Back to Top 10

XL Recordings/Columbia; Parkwood/ColumbiaAdele won the Album of the Year Grammy for 25, but felt the award should have gone to Beyonce for her album Lemonade. Well, both women will be happy that their respective albums are heading back into the top 10.

Thanks to exposure on the Grammy Awards, Billboard reports that 25‘s sales by the end of the week will total about 45,000 copies, which likely will see it return to the top 10 in a high position. As for Lemonade, it’s on track to sell about 40,000 copies by week’s end, which is also likely good enough for a return to the top 10.

Over 2015 and into 2016, 25 spent 10 weeks at #1 on the chart in total. Lemonade debuted at #1 on the chart when it was released in April of 2016.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments