Adele will always love Dolly Parton, dresses up as country music icon

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Lou Rocco; Alasdair McLellanPossibly in a belated celebration of the country icon’s birthday January 19, Adele has posted a photo of herself dressed as Dolly Parton…and the resemblance is eerie.

In the photo, Adele is sporting a blonde wig, huge cleavage and a fancy pink suit, and holds an acoustic guitar. She wrote, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x.”

- Advertisement -

Dolly herself is a huge Adele fan — she even namechecks Adele in one of her recent songs, “Head Over High Heels,” singing: “Put on my tight dress/Hair teased on my head/I painted my lips red/And my eyes like Adele.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments