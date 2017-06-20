Adele visits firefighters who helped battle deadly London blaze

Simon EmmettAdele is a Londoner through and through, which means she couldn’t sit on the sidelines after at least 79 people perished in the deadly fire that consumed Grenfell Tower in the U.K. capital last week. After visiting the site of the fire and helping to comfort those affected, she’s now shown her appreciation for the firefighters who battled the blaze.

On Monday, Adele stopped by the Chelsea Fire Station to meet London’s bravest, but her low-key visit was made public by one of the firefighters, Rob Petty, who posted photos on Facebook.

A makeup-free Adele, wearing an off-the-shoulder summer dress, is shown posing with the firefighters, along with Perry’s caption, “Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle. X.”

As previously reported, a number of British stars, though not Adele, are taking part in a charity single to raise money for victims of the fire. The project, coordinated by Simon Cowell, is reportedly due out Wednesday morning and is thought to be a cover of Simon & Garfunkel‘s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

