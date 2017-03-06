Adele to be named Artist of the Year by Music Business Association

Calling Adele a “once-in-a-lifetime talent,” the president of the Music Business Association said in a statement, “Her accomplishments are unprecedented, from the record-shattering success of 25, to the glowing reviews and sold-out audiences for her massive world tour, to her Emmy-nominated TV special Adele Live in New York City.” Adele also won five Grammy Awards last month.

Artists who’ve received this honor in the past include Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Green Day.

The conference will take place in Nashville this May. No word on whether or not Adele will attend in person, but her schedule is clear. By that time, her Australian tour will be over, and her final 25 World Tour dates in the U.K. don’t take place until June and July.

