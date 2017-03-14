Adele tells dirty joke during power outage at concert

Morne de Klerk/Getty ImagesEvery good performer knows how to vamp when something goes wrong, and Adele is no exception. During a power outage at her concert in Australia on Monday night, she killed time by telling a dirty joke.

According to NME, Adele was performing in Adelaide, Australia when the lights and music stopped suddenly. “So we’re having a technical difficulty,” she told the crowd. “I’m not quite sure what it is. Shall I try and tell some jokes? Our power has gone out under the stage, so who knows how long we’re going to be doing this for. Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here?”

When the crowd applauded, she cracked, “I need more applause than that because I might offend someone.”

She then delivered the joke: “What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath.”

Adele also asked the audience to share their jokes, and after about five minutes, the power returned.

“I’m sorry about the power cut tonight. You’ll never guess what it was,” Adele told the audience. “So you know [how] the band’s stage starts revolving after a little while? Well as the stage revolved, it pulled the power plug out so all the instruments went off.”

”I won’t be revolving that stage again will I?” she continued. “Thank you for your patience with my absolutely useless banter and thank you for putting up with some terrible jokes.”

She then launched into “Someone Like You.”

