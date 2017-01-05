Adele, Sia, Bruno….and Hawkeye?

Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesWhen Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner isn’t starring in films like Mission: Impossible or Arrival, or playing Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers movies, he likes to write and record music — and some of his big influences might surprise you.

“I’ve been doing music for years but I haven’t released anything yet,” he tells Metro UK. “That was my ambition before I became an actor. I’ve started recording more seriously recently and I might put it out online.”

According to Renner, since he became a dad, he’s been looking for ways to be creative and still be with his daughter.

“I have a studio at home so I can write and record,” he explains, adding, “I can write songs, maybe I don’t even have to perform them, maybe I can give them to someone else, but it lets me spend time with my child.”

Music-wise, the tough-guy actor says, “I’ve been inspired by people like Adele, Amy Winehouse, Sia, Kings Of Leon, Bruno Mars — I like his pop sensibility.”

But don’t hold your breath waiting for Renner to bring us the next “Uptown Funk” any time soon.

“Music is tricky because it’s a personal thing. I’ll be up there exposed,” the notoriously-private actor explains. “That’s a difficult thing for me to reveal to people especially as I’m well-known. So I’m going to be selective about how I put something out.”

