Adele sets new record for longest chart run for an album by a woman

Columbia RecordsAdele‘s album 21 came out in 2011, but it’s still setting records. The latest one? Most weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart for an album by a woman.

The previous record holder was Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carole King‘s classic 1971 album Tapestry, which racked up 302 consecutive weeks from 1971 to 1977 — including 15 weeks at #1. It then dropped off the chart, but came back in 2010 and spent another 16 non-consecutive weeks there. Tapestry’s last appearance on the chart was April of 2016.

Now, Adele’s 21 has surpassed that run: it’s just scored its 319th week on the album chart, beating Tapestry’s 318 weeks. It’s been on the chart every week since it debuted at #1 back in March of 2011.

Among all albums, though, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon is still the champ, having spent 927 weeks on the chart.

Here are rest of the albums that have hung around longer than either Tapestry or 21:

Johnny Mathis’ Johnny’s Greatest Hits (490 weeks)

My Fair Lady original cast recording (480)

Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend (463)

Journey’s Greatest Hits (454)

Metallica’s self-titled album aka The Black Album (424)

Guns N’ Roses’ Greatest Hits (393)

Nirvana’s Nevermind (355)

Eminem’s Curtain Call:The Hits (334)

Original London cast recording of The Phantom of the Opera: Highlights (331)

