Adele Says “Hello” to Latest Sales Milestone

XL Recordings/Columbia RecordsWhen it comes to actual album sales — as opposed to streaming — Adele’s the queen. According to Nielsen Music, the singer’s latest album, 25, was officially the top-selling album of 2016, with 1.73 million physical and digital albums sold.

The album took the top spot last year, too, with a whopping 7.44 million copies sold. Her previous disc 21, was also the top-selling album two years in a row: 2012 and 2011. That makes Adele the only artist to achieve that feat four times since Nielsen Music’s first full year of tracking in 1992.

But when you add in streaming, Adele’s album is #2 on the list of the best-sellers of 2016. All told, 25 sold approximately 2.37 million total units. What outsold her? Views, the album by superstar rapper Drake: it sold 4.14 million units all told.

