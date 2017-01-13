Adele Nominated for “Hero of the Year” at the NME Awards

Hero of the Year is one of three categories Adele is nominated for this year: she’s also up for Best British Female and Best Festival Headliner. Her competition for Hero of the Year includes, among others, the late David Bowie, Beyonce, and Millie Bobby Brown, the young female star of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Beyonce leads all nominees with five nods, including Best Album, Best Video, Hero of the Year and Best International Female. Other nominees include Lady Gaga, Sia, Coldplay, Bastille and even Bruce Springsteen, who’s nominated for Best Book for his autobiography Born to Run.

The cheeky NME Awards also have a category for Villain of the Year — among those nominees are Donald Trump and former British prime minister David Cameron — as well as Worst Band. That category includes Nickelback, “Rather Be” group Clean Bandit, and chart-topping Grammy nominees The Chainsmokers.

Voting for the NME Awards is open now; the winners will be announced February 15 in London.

