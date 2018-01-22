Adele makes rare public appearance at LA Women's March

By Andrea Dresdale

Alasdair McLellanSince her tour wrapped up last year, Adele hasn’t been seen in public much, but she was out and about over the weekend at the Women’s March in LA, along with two A-List pals: Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lawrence.

On Instagram, Adele posted a photo of herself with the actresses, along with a lengthy caption. “The most influential people in my life have always been women,” Adele wrote. “My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day.”

“I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn’t change it for the world. I hope I’m not only defined by my gender though,” Adele added. “I hope I’m defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not.”

Adele closed by writing, “I want what’s best for people, I think we all do. We just can’t agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people.”

On Twitter and Instagram, Adele recently paid tribute to two female idols of hers: Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, who died on January 15 at age 46, and Celine Dion, whose concert Adele apparently attended recently.

