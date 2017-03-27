Adele: “I don’t know if I will ever tour again”

Phil Walter/Getty ImagesIf you didn’t get tickets to see Adele on her current 25 world tour, you may be out of luck: the Grammy-winner says she’s not sure if she wants to do another one.

According to the Australian news site News.co.au, at her show Sunday night in Auckland, New Zealand, Adele told the crowd, “Touring isn’t something I’m good at — applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again.”

She added, “The only reason I’ve toured is you [the fans]. I’m not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour.”

Adele said similar things during her shows in Australia, and her local promoter, Michael Coppel, said at the time, “It’s impossible to tell what happens next. The future’s an open book.”

If she does swear off touring, one thing Adele won’t miss is battling the elements: Sunday’s night’s show took place in heavy rain, and she even donned a rain poncho at one point.

“I just spent two hours in hair and makeup for nothing” she told the 40,000 fans in the audience. “Who wants to make a bet with me I’ll fall over at some stage — or get electrocuted by my microphone?”

The singer will finish up her tour in June with a few shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

