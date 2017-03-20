Adele ends Australian tour with record-settling Melbourne stadium show

Alasdair McLellanAdele wrapped up her first tour of Australia this weekend in Melbourne with a record-breaking show, a proposal, and more.

According to Billboard, Adele drew 77,3000 fans to Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, a new record. The previous record-holder also was Adele — the previous night, she attracted about 2,000 fewer fans.

During the show, Adele harshly rebuked a security guard whom she felt was being overzealous in attempting to calm fans down.

“Excuse me sir, I know you work here but could you stop telling people to sit down? This is a music show,” she told the guard. “If people can’t see, then they can stand up. If you’re moaning about people dancing, then what the f*** have you come to the show for? If I see one more person get told to sit down, I swear to God…excuse my language!”

Adele also helped a man named Wade propose to his boyfriend, Chris, during the show. She brought them both onstage, where Wade dropped to one knee, and a shocked and delighted Chris accepted. Adele applauded as the two embraced and kissed. She then kissed them both and said she had no idea that was going to happen.

Adele wraps up her world tour with three shows in Auckland, New Zealand later this week.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments