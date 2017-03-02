Adele drops fireworks from stadium show after son’s injury

Paul Kane/Getty ImagesOn Wednesday, Adele played her first-ever stadium show in Perth, Australia, but she explained to fans that one special effect she had planned had been scrapped due to injury…her son’s injury.

According to TheMusic.com.au, Adele was going to end her performance of “Set Fire to the Rain” with a fireworks display, but called it off. She told the crowd at Domain Stadium, “Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you. My son was watching in the crowd [during soundcheck]…a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them.”

She then polled to crowd as whether or not she should include the pyrotechnics during the rest of the tour.

“Let’s get a cheer for fireworks if you want them,” she asked, as the crowd went wild. “Let’s get a ‘boo’ if you don’t want s**t in your eyes,” she added, to a much more subdued reaction.

“Alright, we’ll do it next time,” she said.

She closed the concert by saying, ““This is my first ever stadium show and I will never, ever forget this. I hope it was worth the wait.”

