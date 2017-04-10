Adele, Drake, Beyonce, The Chainsmokers & more top Billboard Music Awards 2017 nominees

Image courtesy BillboardAdele, Drake, Beyonce and The Chainsmokers are among the top nominees for this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Pete Wentz and Julia Michaels announced five categories this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America — Top Female Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top Artist. The rest were revealed afterward on social media.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, May 21 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Here are the nominees:

Top Female Artist Nominees

Adele

Beyonce

ArianaGrande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Male Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Song Nominees

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake & Wizkida & Kyla – “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Top Billboard 200 Album Nominees

Beyonce – Lemonade

Drake – Views

Rihanna – Anti

Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface

The Weeknd – Starboy

Top Artist Nominees

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist Nominees

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Uzi London

Lukas Graham

Zayn Malik

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Nominees

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group Nominees

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns ‘N Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Song Sales Artist Nominees

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist Nominees

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns n Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist Nominees

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour Nominees

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist Nominees

J Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour Nominees

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist Nominees

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour Nominees

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

