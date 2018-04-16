Adele dances along to #Beychella at home

By Music News Group

Adele and Beyonce at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2013; Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARASWhile Adele wasn’t at Coachella in person this weekend, she wasn’t about to miss Beyoncé‘s performance.

The singer, and total Beyoncé fangirl, posted a series of Boomerang videos of herself to Instagram watching Bey’s performance on a TV screen and dancing along.

In the first video, Adele, wearing a comfy sweatshirt and sweatpants, hopped from side to side while holding a trumpet. “Mood 1 #Beychella,” she captioned it.

Her “Mood 2” video featured her with her hands on her hips, shaking her booty. And in the “Mood 3” video, she’s seen swinging her hair around with abandon.

If you’ll remember, last year when Adele won Album of the Year at the Grammys, she proclaimed from the podium that Beyoncé should have won.

“I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé,” Adele said through tears.

Beyoncénearly broke the Internet this weekend with her epic Coachella performance, which included a Destiny’s Child reunion and appearances by her sister Solange and husband JAY-Z.

