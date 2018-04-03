Adele confirms she performed her best friends' wedding ceremony

Alasdair McLellanAdele‘s presence on social media these days has been almost nil, but she just took to Instagram to post a photo in response to a story that has the U.K. in an uproar.

One of Adele’s best friends is British comedian and TV personality Alan Carr. He married his longtime partner, Paul Drayton, in January, and while appearing on the British chat show This Morning, Carr revealed that the two had tied the knot in Adele’s Los Angeles backyard — and that she’d actually gotten ordained so she could perform the wedding herself.

“She’s known me and Paul for ages,” Carr explained on the show. “And she said, ‘I want to do you special day, let me do everything,’ and she did everything, and she got ordained and she married us…she is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever.”

Carr went on to say that as part of the celebration, Adele flew him and Paul to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion perform, and that Adele also performed the song that was their first dance — though Carr won’t reveal what the song was.

Back to Adel and Instagram, where she confirmed the story by posting a picture of herself wearing a long white robe and cape with a huge golden cross, standing in front of a wall of white roses on a carpet that seems to be inside a white tent.

She captioned the photo, “Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up…” She added the hashtag #LoveIsLove and a rainbow flag emoji.

