Adele attends memorial service for Grenfell Tower victims

Alasdair McLellanAdele attended a national memorial service in London Thursday for the victims of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire, six months after the event.

The singer joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and around 1,500 other attendees for the ceremony, which took place at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

They gathered to remember the 71 people who died in the apartment blaze exactly six months ago, on June 14. It marked the worst building fire the city had seen in years and prompted allegations of negligence against the building’s owners.

“A lot of people were happy to see Adele there,” a source tells E! News. “It was uplifting. She didn’t mingle this time but her presence was a big help and reassurance that she hadn’t abandoned the ’cause.’ She has become an important vice here.”

Adele has raised money and offered support for the victims of the blaze. Earlier this month, she encouraged people to sign a petition urging British Prime Minister Theresa May “to take urgent action to restore their faith in the Grenfell Tower inquiry.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.