Adele, Alicia Keys, Elllie Goulding, Gwen Stefani featured in “People” magazine’s “Most Beautiful” issue

Adele, Alicia Keys and Carrie Underwood are among the singers who are featured in this year’s main list of Fabulous Faces of 2017, along with pop star and actress Selena Gomez.

Regarding her refusal to bow to pressure regarding her own appearance, the magazine quotes Adele as saying, “In Hollywood, you are either too fat or you’re too skinny. It’s just absurd. You are never going to please everyone anyway, so what’s the point?”

Alicia, who’s lately stopped wearing makeup in public, is quoted by as saying “The way I define beauty is individuality and wisdom, which I think creates a certain inner confidence.”

Gwen Stefani and Beyonce both appear in a feature called “In Sync Couples” along with their significant others, Blake Shelton and Jay Z. John Legend and his wife Chrissie Teigen are also highlighted in that feature. Plus, Ellie Goulding takes fans into the recording studio for a feature called “My Busy, Beautiful Life.”

Julia Roberts graces the cover of the Most Beautiful issue for a record fifth time.

