Adam Levine loves being “the only guy in his little family"

By Music News Group

ABC/Rick RowellAdam Levine apparently is perfectly fine being outnumbered in his family.

According to Us Weekly, the Maroon 5 frontman is relishing his role as dad to one-year-old Dusty Rose, with another daughter on the way.

“Adam loves the idea of being the only guy in his little family,” a source tells Us Weekly. “He always says ‘my daughters’ and is so in love with all his girls.”

The insider adds, “[Adam] talks like the second baby is already here. Dusty is about to learn to walk and Adam loves bragging about her milestones.”

Adam’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, posted an adorable photo on Instagram Tuesday of Adam and Dusty holding hands after bath time with their bare bums facing the camera. She tastefully censors them with peach emojis.

“Same butt different,” she captions the pic.

Adam and Behati announced they were expecting their second child together back in September.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments