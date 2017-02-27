Adam Levine credits “The Voice” for “awesome” friendships with other stars

Colleen Hayes/NBCIf you think famous singers spend lots of time hanging out with each another and binging on Netflix, you’re wrong. According to Adam Levine, musicians don’t really pal around, but he’s an exception…thanks to The Voice.

“I don’t think that a lot of musicians are friends. I think that we all have our own things going on…and it’s really hard to know your peers in this world that we’re in,” he says. “But what’s so cool about The Voice is, I’ve gotten to meet all of these amazing people and forge friendships with them. It’s so awesome to feel there’s a sense of community in music.”

“I get to say, ‘Oh my God, I know all these amazing artists that I’ve always known and respected, but now they’re my friends,’ he marvels. “That’s a fun thing to experience.”

Adam’s made so many friends because of the show’s ever-rotating cast of coaches and mentors. When the show returns tonight for season 12, he’ll be joined by Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani.

“I love those girls so much,” raves Adam. “And, honestly, I love Blake, even though I hate him. I love him too, mostly.” He adds, “It’s really good chemistry…and we’re very comfortable. And I just feel super excited to come to work.”

Another thing Adam’s gotten from the Voice is a sense of how influential he’s been as a musician: He hears it all the time from the show’s contestants.

“It always kind of blows my mind,” says the Maroon 5 frontman. “I can’t even believe that that’s true, because I know how important my own musical influences…were. If I can be anyone’s musical hero, then I have obviously had an impact…that’s pretty trippy to wrap your head around.”

The Voice returns to NBC tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

