Adam Lambert announces new song, “Two Fux,” coming next Friday

Neal Preston/Queen Productions Ltd.Adam Lambert kicks off a tour with Queen tonight, but he hasn’t forgotten about his solo career.

The singer has announced that he has a brand-new single coming next Friday, called “Two Fux” — that’s spelled “F-U-X.” He’s also posted a brief clip of the song, which features him singing, “Right here, right here, right here/’N imma stay right here.” Then, a guitar part that sounds suspiciously like Queen guitarist Brian May kicks in.

It’s not clear if this is a single from an upcoming album, or just a standalone. In addition to this summer’s tour, Adam will also be touring with Queen in 2018 in February and March.

