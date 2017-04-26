Activities are Blooming Throughout Grays Harbor County This May

Now that gray skies are slowly departing and spring flowers have returned, Grays Harbor County welcomes visitors throughout May with a full schedule of activities for the whole family.

“It’s going to be a great May in Grays Harbor County,” said Mike Bruner, director of the Grays Harbor County Tourism Office. “As we leave the cold and wet winter behind, spring offers lots of outdoor fun.”

Activities include:

Now – September – The 2017 season has begun at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, with racing all summer long. The season promises spectacular racing, special events and fireworks throughout the summer. Check out the season schedule at graysharborraceway.com.

May 5-7: The 2017 Grays Harbor Shorebird Festival is coming to Hoquiam, featuring lectures, field trips, nature fun fair for the kids and lots of shorebird viewing. Details: GH Audubon Society, 360-289-5048.

May 6: The 35th annual Oyster Feed returns to the Ocosta Recreation Hall from 3-7 p.m., raising funds for the local community. The highlight: all-you-can-eat oysters! Details: westportgrayland-chamber.org.

May 6: The Savor Seabrook Seafood & Wine Festival returns with lots of wine fun. Your $20 entry fee includes a Seabrook souvenir tasting glass and 10 sample tickets, with additional sample tickets available for $1 at the door. Benefits the Seabrook Community Foundation. Details: seabrookwa.com; phone: 360-589-0831.

May 20-21: The Grays Harbor Fairgrounds in Elma will host a free Home & Garden Show, with info and advice on everything from flowers and shrubs to sprucing up your home with spring color. Details: ghcfairgrounds.com; phone: 360-482-2651.

May 26-28: Looking for something to do Memorial Day weekend? Come to Ocean Shores for the 7th annual Grays Harbor County Expo at the Convention Center. The fun will include a home show, art expo, roadside chainsaw carving competition and a hotrod and classic car show. Details: graysharborexpo.com.

For more information on enjoying all of the fun in Grays Harbor County, go to visitgraysharbor.com.

Comments