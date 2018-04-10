According to Etsy, Meghan Markle is actually marrying Ed Sheeran

By Andrea Dresdale

Greg WilliamsWe hope Britain’s Prince Harry doesn’t spend his days browsing e-commerce site Etsy, because if he does, he might discover that Meghan Markle is actually marrying another world-famous British ginger.

Someone discovered that a seller on Etsy is offering a commemorative plate to mark next month’s Royal Wedding between Harry and Meghan. While the inscription on the plate clearly says, “To commemorate the marriage of Prince Henry of Wales” — that’s Harry’s birth name — “and Meghan Markle 19th May 2018,” the photos of the couple are a little off.

Specifically, there’s a picture of Ed Sheeran where Harry’s face is supposed to be.

“Celebrate THE wedding of the year with this beautiful china plate featuring the portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” writes the seller, who adds, “This plate won’t fail to raise a smile and evoke pride in our country’s most cherished couple.”

Sharing the image on Twitter, Darren McGrady, a former Royal chef who’s cooked for Princes William and Harry, their late mom Princess Diana and their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, wrote, “Loving all the #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle #RoyalWedding2018 memorabilia. Just think some companies should do a little more research first.”

But then the fun was spoiled by a woman who replied to McGrady, writing “Guys…it’s a joke! It’s my friends company and it’s meant to be a [goof]. If you look at her other work then you’d realize this. But it’s certainly got all your tongues wagging, hey.”

Darn. We liked it better when it was an actual mistake.

