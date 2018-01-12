Aberdeen Woman Struck by Vehicle While Checking Her Own on City Street

An Aberdeen woman was struck by a car while she was checking her own car earlier this week.

Lt CJ Chastain said officers were called to the intersection of Arnold and Terrace streets near the East Campus of Community Hospital just after 5 PM Wednesday evening. Arriving officer found the seriously injured 42-year-old lying on the ground by a 2013 maroon Ford Focus.

They learned that she had been driving the Focus south down Arnold hill when she struck a small animal. She stopped in the middle of the southbound lane to make sure the animal was clear of her vehicle. While kneeling on her hands and knees along the driver’s side of her car she was struck by a 1997 silver Dodge Stratus.

The woman’s passenger, a 32-year-old Aberdeen woman, was alongside the vehicle at the time of the collision. The Stratus was driven by a 66 year old Aberdeen woman who pulled over and remained on scene for the investigation.

Chastain said the victim was wearing a dark navy blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black stocking cap at the time of the accident. It was dark outside with no street lights in the immediate area. It had also been raining at the time, decreasing visibility. The emergency flashers had not been activated on the Ford Focus, to alert other motorists of the potential hazard, and the Focus headlights were illuminated to south.

Aberdeen Fire transported the 42 year old to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital for treatment. The 66 year old is cooperating with investigators. Alcohol/drugs do not appear to be involved. The Aberdeen Police Collision Investigation Team responded to process the investigation. The roadway was closed until 7:50 PM.

