Aberdeen Woman Faces Failure to Yield Charges After US Highway 12 Collision

Failure to yield the right of way was the cause of a two-vehicle wreck on US Highway 12 yesterday morning.

The Washington State Patrol reports a 59-year-old Aberdeen woman failed to yield to highway traffic when trying to cross 12 on the Monte-Brady road at 11:31 am Monday morning. Her 2012 Acura station wagon attempted to cross the highway and struck an Eastbound 2000 Lincoln Navigator driven by a 35-year-old Centralia man.

Both drivers were transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

The report said that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and drug or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the wreck. Both vehicles were totaled. The Aberdeen woman faces failure to yield charges.

