Aberdeen Woman Arrested After Witnesses Say She Burned Roommates Belongings

A woman was arrested earlier this week after police say she burned her roommate’s belongings in the driveway of an Aberdeen home. Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said responding officers could see a large plume of smoke coming from the 1000 block of West Cushing just after 8 PM Wednesday night.

The Aberdeen Fire Department was already on scene and preparing to put the mattress fire out. Darst noted that the flames were about 20 feet high and close to neighboring homes.

Several witnesses told investigators they saw a woman making motions over the pile of items as if she was attempting to light them on fire with a match or lighter. The witnesses were also able to give a positive ID of the female as several of them were surrounding neighbors. Officers were informed that a male was seen arriving at the residence to pick up the belongings when the suspect began yelling at them and advised them that they better take the property or she was going to burn it.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark blue t-shirt and gray pants. Officers made contact with a female from the residence that matched the description. It was discovered that the female suspect was having a dispute with another female who had left her belongings inside the suspect’s residence. The female suspect admitted to having put the female’s belongings in the driveway – but denied starting the fire.

The female suspect was placed under arrest for reckless burning. During a search of the female’s person incident to the arrest, an orange Bic lighter was found in her pants pocket. The lighter was seized as evidence. Other officers responded and remained on scene to speak with witnesses. The female was transported to Aberdeen Jail where she was initially booked on reckless burning 2.

One of the officers spoke with the owner of the destroyed property, who stated she was the suspect’s cousin and had been her roommate for about 3 months until she had recently moved. The destroyed property was valued at about $600. This information was passed on the officer who transported the female suspect. She was also booked for malicious mischief 3 domestic violence.

The female suspect was advised of her constitutional rights in anticipation of questioning her, however, she stated she did not want to talk.

