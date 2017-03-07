Aberdeen Transient Arrested After Homeowner Finds Him on Couch, Dismantling Leaf Blower

An Aberdeen Transient was arrested after he was found on a homeowner’s couch last week. A quick search for the man prompted the lockdown of Aberdeen High School Thursday morning.

Lieutenant Kevin Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said that they were called to a home in the 800 block of Essex Avenue just after 10 Thursday morning. The 911 caller said her husband found an unknown man sitting on their couch. The man was later identified by police as 24-year-old Jesse Knight.

Officers contacted the husband, who advised that he was lying in bed around 0800 hours and thought he heard something downstairs, but did not investigate or hear anything else. Just prior to the call, he again heard what sounded like someone talking downstairs in his den, which is directly below his bedroom. He muted his television in his bedroom and said he clearly heard someone talking. His wife got up around 0830 hours and was in the family room on the second level of the house on the north end. He checked on her and asked if she had been speaking with someone. She had not, but did say she saw that the sliding glass door on the north side of the residence leading into the sun porch was open, which is usually shut.

He began to look around. He walked down the short stairwell to the lower first level of the residence and noticed that the door to the den was closed. He thought that odd, as he usually leaves the door open. He kicked the door open, and observed Knight sitting on the couch along the east wall holding the victim’s leaf blower. He could see that items were strewn about the room, pulled out and rummaged through.

The victim asked Knight, “What the #### are you doing?,” to which Knight replied that he thought it was his dad’s house. The victim told Knight to get out of the house, so Knight headed for the north door which leads from the den outside onto the deck. The victim then said he told Knight to stop and grabbed onto him, trying to detain him until the police could come. A struggle ensued between the victim and Knight and Knight was able to break free and leave through the exterior door. The victim said Knight descended the stairs to the backyard and then fled down the stairs onto Terrace Street. The victim yelled at his wife to call the police. The victim told the officer that he was in his underwear or he would have ran after Knight.

The Aberdeen Officers surrounded the area and assistance from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office K-9 was requested. Dep. T. Gay and K-9 Max responded to assist. K-9 Max tracked the suspect right where the victim stated that he ran. K-9 Max found Knight a short distance away hiding in the bushes. Knight was refusing to come out of the bushes and K-9 Max engaged Knight, who then complied with officer’s commands and came out of the bushes. He was arrested without further incident.

The victim was brought out and positively identified Knight as the suspect who was inside his house. Property from the victim’s home was found on Knight after his arrest. Knight was arraigned in Superior Court.

