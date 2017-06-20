Aberdeen Teen Arrested on Burglary Charges, Found Hiding in Mom’s Room

Police arrested a teenager at his mom’s house after investigators tied him to a burglary at Aberdeen Honda early Monday morning. Lieutenant C.J. Chastain with the Aberdeen Police Department said officers were called to a possible residential burglary in progress at a home in the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue at 4:19 AM Monday morning.

The complainant discovered a light on in their garage. The first officers arriving located the exterior garage door open. While searching, they found evidence to indicate the suspect had recently been in the garage, but the suspect was no longer in the premises.

Another officer arriving into the area found a 17-year-old West Aberdeen male carrying a computer CPU tower walking down the road. When he initially asked the youth about the computer, the boy appeared nervous as he claimed it was given to him by a friend. When the officer began investigating further, the youth dropped the computer and fled on foot.

As the teen fled, his path took a path back toward the officers investigating the garage burglary. After the youth cut through a number of yards and jumped fence, he was determined to have gone into a residence in the 300 block of Conger St. Officers from the Hoquiam and Cosmopolis Police Departments responded to assist with containment.

While officers were dealing with the containment of the house (where the teen suspect was believed to be hiding), the Harbor 911 Communications Center advised they had received a call of a kicked-in door at Aberdeen Honda. Officers responded to the location, where they discovered the used car lot office had been broken into and ransacked. During the investigation of the commercial burglary, it was determined that a computer CPU tower was stolen.

Back at the residence, officers gained permission to enter the house, and the young suspect was located hiding in his mother’s room in the residence. He was taken into custody without further incident. The teenager smelled of intoxicants and was determined to be under the influence of intoxicating liquor at the time of his arrest.

During the investigation, the officers inquired about what the youth had taken from the residence garage. He identified food items and showed the officers to the location where the items were recovered. The food items were subsequently positively identified by the homeowner as their property.

The youth was then transported to the Aberdeen Police Juvenile holding cell and later transferred to the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Detention Facility for holding. He was booked into custody for Residential Burglary, Burglary 2nd Degree (Commercial Burglary), Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and Minor in Possession/Consumption of Alcohol.

