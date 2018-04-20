Aberdeen School District Turning Off Tap Water at 4 Schools After Detecting Slightly Elevated Lead Levels

The Aberdeen School District is turning off the tap water at 4 schools after a voluntary test of lead levels by the Department of Health indicated slightly elevated levels.

Superintendent Alicia Henderson said in a press release “The safety of our students and staff is our primary concern,” Dr. Henderson said. “As a precaution, we are turning the drinking water off at the tap until we receive more complete results for all of the schools tested.”

The schools tested were the Hopkins Building along with Central Park, Stevens and A.J. West elementary schools.

The District has purchased a lead testing system and is testing the bottled water stations to determine whether those stations can be used to provide water to students, Superintendent Henderson said. Another option is bottled water, she noted.

The District has periodically tested water in its schools with no negative outcomes. Dr. Henderson explained that this time the samplers took the very first draw of water from the taps after the water had been sitting overnight. This technique, according to the state Department of Health, is designed to find the highest levels of lead. After the tap has been used a few times the lead concentration likely goes down.

Schools are not currently required to test for lead in their drinking water.

Here is the background information:

• In 2017, the Legislature directed Department of Health (DOH) to sample and test drinking water in public schools. The purpose of this testing is to reduce or eliminate lead in water.

• DOH is planning to test approximately 500 public elementary schools over the 2017-2019 biennium; 250 each year.

• Schools with the oldest buildings are at greatest risk for lead in their water.

• Regulations supporting school health and safety have been on hold for more than 8 years due to lack of legislative funding.

• Water sampling was done before children arrived for school; the process took about an hour and a half to complete

• Samplers took the very first draw from the taps of water after the water had been sitting overnight.

Superintendent Henderson said she wanted to take immediate action even though the results are preliminary and share the information with staff and the community.

“We are reaching out to the Grays Harbor County Department of Public Health and Social Services for technical assistance and guidance,” she said. “I thank our community and staff in advance for your patience. When we have more complete information it will be shared.”

