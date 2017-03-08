Aberdeen School District Partners With Grays Harbor College to Offer Medical Assistance Program

The Aberdeen School District and Grays Harbor College are partnering to offer a new Medical Assistance Program for students of all ages beginning this Fall.

CTE Director Lynn Green told the school board at their meeting last night, “What inspired us to do this was the medical community, who came to me about a year and a half ago and said ‘we have a dire need for medical assistants in our community. We do not currently have a training program in our area addressing that, what can you do in the skills center?'”

Green said she researched the possibilities, and found that there were some restrictions, the certification step to becoming a Medical Assistant needs to be completed at the college. “So we have developed kind of the first program of its kind. What we plan to do in the Fall is have a dual-enrolled program on the Grays Harbor College campus.”

Green said the goal for the first class will be about 20 people; half of those would be seniors from Aberdeen High School and half would be college students.

The school board last night approved the contract between the Twin Harbors Branch of the Skills Center and Grays Harbor College to jointly offer the Medical Assistant Program at the South Aberdeen campus.

