Aberdeen School District Invites The Public to Meet Potential School Superintendents

The Aberdeen School District is inviting the community to meet the four finalists selected to interview for the position of superintendent of the Aberdeen School District during community meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday, March 9-10.

Jeff Davis of Onalaska and Mike Villarreal of Othello will be spending the day in the District on Thursday while Alicia Henderson of Mountain View, Calif., and Kelly Raymond of Tacoma will be in the District on Friday, March 10.

Here is the schedule for their community meetings in the Auditorium at Aberdeen High School:

4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9: Jeff Davis

5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9: Mike Villarreal

4:00 p.m. Friday, March 10: Kelly Raymond

5:00 p.m. Friday, March 10: Alicia Henderson

Earlier in the day, each of the candidates will have a chance to tour the district, meet with principals and administrators, students, union leadership, teachers and staff. Each candidate’s day will conclude with an interview by the School Board.

School Board President Sandra Bielski said the Board is hoping for broad participation during the interview process because feedback from staff and the community will play an important role in the final decision.

The new superintendent will succeed Dr. Thomas A. Opstad, who is retiring after seven years with the District.

