Aberdeen School Board Reviews Options for Class Size Reduction in K-3 Grades

The Aberdeen School Board reviewed options for implementing the state’s K-3 Class Size Reduction to achieve a districtwide, average of 17 students to each teacher during their regular meeting Tuesday night.

Superintendent Alicia Henderson detailed a survey that asked parents and staff their opinion “It was a tremendous turnout we had 778 responses.” Of those that responded to a quick survey, 232 were school staff, 546 were community members.

The most desired option was to purchase portable buildings for the elementary schools that need more classrooms.

The least desired option was obvious, grade banding that would group the schools by grade like Hoquiam school district, and did not score well for parents or teachers.

An option to move 6th grade to Miller Junior High School was received better than grade-banding but not by much.

Legislators voted late in the last session to extend the deadline to next year, districts that fail to reach the 17:1 goal by 2019-2020 will lose some state funding, for Aberdeen that could mean about $600-thousand.

The board agreed that grade banding was off the table, and planned to do more research on the remaining options before a decision is made.

https://www.asd5.org/cms/lib/WA01001311/Centricity/Domain/1/k-3%20Class%20Size%20Reduction%20Survey%20Results.pdf

