Aberdeen School Board Appoints Jennifer Durney to Interim Director Position

The Aberdeen School District Board of Directors appointed Jennifer Durney to fill the vacancy in Position 1 at its meeting on Tuesday, June 20. Ms. Durney, a 1995 graduate of Aberdeen High School, is replacing Christi Boora who resigned in May. She’s also a candidate for the position.

“I am a firm believer that the Aberdeen School District has some of the best staff and leaders who look out for students and make sure they are getting the best education with what tax dollars are available,” she wrote in her letter of application.

Ms. Durney’s appointment is an interim position. The winner of the general election in November will complete the remaining two years of the unexpired term. Ms. Durney, Devin Backholm and Anna Stone are the three candidates who have filed for election to the position.

The Board interviewed two applicants on Tuesday: Ms. Durney and Mr. Backholm. A third applicant withdrew for personal reasons.

