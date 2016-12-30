Aberdeen Rotary Club Selects Ryan Solan as December Student of the Month

The Aberdeen Rotary Club honors students that set themselves apart in their Academic, Athletic, and Community Service endeavors.

Ryan Solan has maintained a GPA of 4.0, and is ranked 1 out of 216 students at Aberdeen High School. He has taken every honors and AP class offered. He will have taken 8 high school math classes by the time he graduates, which is double what a regular college-bound student would take. He plans to go to a 4 year university next fall and intends to major in computer science.

Ryan is a four-year varsity tennis player. This year he was both Captain, MVP and First Team All-League. His junior year he was also named MVP, Coaches Award in his sophomore year, and Rookie of the Year as a freshman. He has qualified for Sub-Districts every year and qualified for Districts the last three years. Ryan is also a four-year basketball player, and two-year soccer player. In addition to sports, he is an avid piano player and has been playing since kindergarten.

Ryan is particularly fond of math. He advanced so quickly through math classes that, Miller Junior High and Aberdeen High School actually changed their curriculum to allow gifted students to advance at a faster pace. He is doing two independent studies, one in Calculus BC and one in Linear Algebra.

Ryan is a past Math Olympiad Regional Champion and State Competitor and plans to compete again this year. He was chosen by the faculty to be one of fourteen CEOs at The Aberdeen Rotary Business Week last year. I was also chosen to be one of 24 Student Leaders at Outdoor School, the week-long learning camp for all the local sixth grade classes. He is a member of the National Honor Society and a World Class Scholar. He has tutored

Ryan is the son of Susan & Steve Solan

