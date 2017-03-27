Aberdeen Rotary Club Honors Magin Chesley as March’s Aberdeen Rotary Student of the Month

The Aberdeen Rotary Club honors students that set themselves apart in their Academic, Athletic, and Community Service endeavors.

Magin Chesley has been selected as Rotary Student of the Month for March. Magin has been a very active student while attending Aberdeen High School, has shown great leadership and has served her high school and community well.

For the past 2 years, Magin has been a student leader at Outdoor School held at Camp Bishop. She has played an instrumental role in helping 6th graders learn about the environment, teamwork and respect. She is also an active member in the high school’s vocal performance group, the Goldenaires. She served as their Treasurer last year and was also in charge of robes and wardrobe for concerts. Goldenaires rehearses daily before school starts, and focuses on A Cappella and Jazz music. Magin has also been in drama club for 3 years, and was selected to play Elsa in “The Sound of Music” for this year’s musical. Magin was also on the swim team her freshman and sophomore years, along with vice president of the YMCA’s leadership club. In Leadership Club she was responsible for organizing dances for middle school students and holiday events for local kids. Magin also has been a volunteer at Olympic Stadium during baseball events, and helped at the concession stand during college baseball games. She also volunteered with the crew for the Miss Grays Harbor Scholarship Pageant, and ran for Miss Grays Harbors Outstanding Teen in her sophomore year, taking third place.

Magin has done well in school, taking six advanced placement classes and 12 honors classes while maintain a 3.056 GPA. She is in the high school’s Professional Medical Careers program, which will give her a jump start on a career in medicine after high school. Her plan is to enlist in the United States Marine Corps next month and will obtain a bachelor’s degree while active in the military. Her goal is to join their medical program and eventually become a pediatric oncologist or pediatric surgeon.

Magin is the daughter of Jeff Chesley and Michelle Poundstone.

Comments