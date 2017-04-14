Aberdeen Rotary Club Honors Haley Farrer as April 2017 Aberdeen Rotary Student of the Month

The Aberdeen Rotary Club honors students that set themselves apart in their Academic, Athletic, and Community Service endeavors.

Haley has been a very involved and diligent student while attending Aberdeen High School. Haley has volunteered as a coach and certified partner for Grays Harbor Special Olympics Golf Team. Haley and her partner placed second in their division after many weeks of practice.

Haley has been varsity volleyball captain for 2 years and was named MVP, and golf team captain her senior year. Haley has loved playing basketball, but in her freshman and sophomore years she dislocated her knee, and has been unable to play since. Because of her injury, she has become a volunteer coach and referee for the YMCA girls’ basketball team and the 5th grade AAU girls’ basketball team.

In addition to athletics, Haley has been an involved student at AHS as well as at her church. At school, she is the Honor Society president, and has been involved with ASB since elementary school. Haley has served as the chapter historian for AHS’ FBLA club which is a club that develops and strengthens young leaders.

She has served as a chair for the annual Foodball drive for the past four years and started the fundraisers Muscle Beach Volleyball and Downtown Takeover. She was also in the leadership class for two years.

At Haley’s church, she is currently the youth group class president, was church girls’ camp leader for four years, and is a member of the LDS Church’s Stake Youth Committee. Haley will soon graduate from LDS Seminary class and has earned a Personal Progress Medallion.

Haley is in the top 8 percent of her high school class with a 3.981 GPA. She has been a Top Scholar athlete for the past three years and has passed six Advanced Placement classes. She will attend Brigham Young University in the fall and plans to earn a Bachelor of Science. Her goal is to then attend medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon and specialize in sports medicine.

Haley is the daughter of Dr. Ryan and Erin Farrer

