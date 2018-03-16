Aberdeen Police Spot Man in Chehalis River, Says He Was Calling for Help For Hours

An Aberdeen man said he spent hours on the rocks after falling into the Chehalis River Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst said the man was spotted by an Aberdeen officer responding to a different call around 1 pm Wednesday afternoon. When the two officers finished their call at the East end of Morrison Riverfront Park near Junction City, they walked down the Riverfront Trail and found a 32-year-old man sitting on the rocks.

He told them that he had fallen into the river around 9 am that morning and floated until he was able to get to the rocks where he was found. He did not know how long he had been in the river but said he had been calling out for help for hours.

He was extremely cold and thought he had hypothermia, he told officers he was unable to get himself up the rocks to the trail.

The officers called for the Aberdeen Fire Department, paramedics were able to get him out of the river and onto a gurney. He was attended to by the paramedics for hypothermia and transported to the hospital.

