Aberdeen Police Send Thanks to Local Grays Harbor Girl Scouts Troop

Aberdeen Police are sending out a sincere “Thank You” to local Grays Harbor Girl Scouts Troop after a cookie drop last night.

Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst said that Detective Perkinson was in the Aberdeen Police Department’s parking lot Thursday Evening when a vehicle pulled in and dropped off cookies for the Aberdeen Police Officers.

Darst said that “they were the local Girl Scout Troop and were dropping cookies off at the Aberdeen and Hoquiam police and fire stations. ”

Happy Holidays and please be safe. APD

Apparently, they just wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Darst said in a message to local media this morning, “We just want to thank them and from everyone here at the Aberdeen Police Department, Happy Holidays and please be safe.”

Comments