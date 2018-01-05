Aberdeen Police Seeking Tips on Missing Person Bobby Lee Fowler

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating Bobby Lee Fowler. Fowler was last seen in Aberdeen on December 14th of 2017 near the Aberdeen Wal*Mart store. Fowler is a transient and may have left the area.

Any Information, please contact the Aberdeen Police Department (360) 533-8765

APD CASE #17-A29387

Fowler’s mother lives out of the area, she posted some information on her Facebook page that we’d like to also share.

Peggy Lucas wrote in her Facebook post that Fowler talked about heading to Oregon, “AND HAD BEEN TRAVELING ALONG THAT COAST. He and girl in pic…girl friend Tiffeny Wright…BOBBY & Tiff had met some “travelors” suposedly male named “WYATT” in or near WAL-MART and he left with “WYATT” & female. (NOT TIFFENY) to get gas and BOBBY HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM SINCE DEC. 14!!! THEY WERE IN A OLDER MODEL BLACK EXPLORER WITH COLORADO PLATES!! POLICE THERE HAVE A BOLO OUT FOR BOBBY!! A MISSING PERSONS REPORT HAS BEEN FILIED FOR BOBBY AS WELL!! IF YOU HAVE SEEN BOBBY PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE AND REPORT TO THEM WHERE YOU SAW HIM!!! You can also call his MOTHER &. STEPFATHER IN ILLINOIS AT 217-251-3330 with ANY INFO PLEASE!!! ALL WE WANT IS TO FIND BOBBY AND BRING HIM HOME !!! PLEASE EVERYONE ON FACEBOOK SHARE!! SHARE!! SHARE!! THIS AND THE PICTURE OF BOBBY SO WE CAN FIND HIM OR WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO HIM!!”

