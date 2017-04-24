Aberdeen Police Seek Tips After Drive-By Shooting That Nearly Hits Child

Aberdeen Police are seeking tips from anyone that may have information about a reported shooting early Sunday morning. Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said that officers were called to the 1400 block of Ralph Road around 7:34 am for the report of a drive-by shooting.

Several gunshots were heard, witnesses also reported a brown passenger car that may have been involved – last seen driving towards Huntley Street. The victim reported a broken window in their vehicle. Officers spoke with several witnesses, one person reported hearing six or seven loud shots. The victim and several family members were sleeping in the house and were awakened by gunshots. They came outside a short time later and discovered that two of their vehicles and their home had bullet holes in them.

Officers secured the crime scene and began to process it. Aberdeen Police Detectives responded to the scene to complete the investigation. There were bullet holes in multiple vehicles and in the home that were identified and processed. Darst added that one of the bullets just missed a juvenile victim sleeping at the time.

Two members of the family at the home fled prior to the police arriving and were uncooperative. It is believed that this is not a random act and the Aberdeen Police Department is looking for any additional information. Please call the Aberdeen Police Department Investigations Section at 360-533-3180 with any information that may help solve this crime.

