Aberdeen Police Seek Tips After Man Reported Shooting Weapon in Walmart Parking Lot

Aberdeen Police detectives are seeking tips from the public after a man was seen shooting at another man in the Walmart parking lot yesterday.

Lieutenant Dale Green said it was reported at 11:37 a.m. Thursday morning, a 911 caller said a man was pounding on the hood of a car in the parking lot at the Gateway Plaza.

Witnesses reported a darker colored man with dreadlocks wearing all black was displaying and firing a handgun towards another subject in the north end of the parking lot. They said he got into a new blueish/grey Volkswagon passenger car and fled the lot prior to police arriving less than a minute after the call. The other party also left the scene in a darker bronze or silver SUV prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (360) 533-3180. Or call the non-emergency dispatch number at 360-533-8765, and ask to speak with the on duty Sergeant for Aberdeen.

