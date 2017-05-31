Aberdeen Police Seek Tips After Man Reported Attempting To Lure Children From School

Aberdeen police say children near AJ West Elementary School in Aberdeen have been approached twice in as many weeks by a man trying to lure them away with the promise of furry pets.

Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst said that it happened just after noon yesterday. A man approached a young girl at the school, she told police that he had a cat with him and tried to talk her into going with him, but she fled.

Darst said a similar incident was reported the night of May 17th, about a block away. A mother reported that several of her small children were approached on the street by a tall skinny male, wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and a ball cap. The man tried to get the children to go with him to see his five kittens, three bunnies, and a baby pig. The children ran back to the mother’s house to ask, but by the time the mother went to the street the man was gone.

Police need help to identify the suspect, He is described as 5’09” to 5’10” tall, wearing a red cap and white shirt.

Darst said police are asking anyone with information to call 911 and report them to the Aberdeen Police Department.

