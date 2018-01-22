Aberdeen Police Seek Tips After Bomb Squad Destroys Suspicious Device Near Fire Department

Aberdeen Police are seeking tips after someone placed a suspicious device outside of the fire department over the weekend. Sgt. Steve Timmons said they were called to the administrative building next door to the fire hall in the 700 block of West Market Saturday morning.

After visually inspecting the device in a storm drain next to the building, the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called and safely disposed of it.

The Aberdeen Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in this photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (360) 533-3180.

