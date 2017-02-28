Aberdeen Native Bryan Oldham Supports Naval Aviation Modernization

An Aberdeen High School graduate and Aberdeen, Washington native is serving in the U.S. Navy with Commander Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CSFWP).

Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Oldham works as an aviation structural mechanic and operates out of Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, California.

Oldham is responsible for the everyday maintenance of 12 F/A-18/E Super Hornets and the supervision of 12 junior Sailors.

“I enjoy the satisfaction of knowing the work I perform is essential in successful mission operations all around the world,” Oldham said.

“Lemoore has been home to the Navy’s west coast strike fighter community since 1980, when strike fighter squadron VFA-125 was the first squadron established to train Navy and Marine Corps aviators in the F/A-18 Hornet,” said Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, Commander, Naval Air Forces.

The strike fighter wing, headquartered at NAS Lemoore, ensures that each squadron is fully combat-ready to conduct carrier-based, all-weather, attack, fighter and support missions for the Pacific Fleet.

“I’m appreciative for the opportunities my command has provided me and encouraging me to be the best Sailor I can be,” Oldham said.

With the CSFWP consisting of more than 20 squadrons, highly specialized jobs range from training new aviators to maintaining airframes and engines, to handling and flying aircraft.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Oldham said. “All of my experiences and skills gained through my naval service have led to the successful career I have today.”

