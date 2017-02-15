Aberdeen Man Pronounced Dead at Scene of Single Car Accident

A man died at the scene of a car wreck in South Aberdeen last night. The Aberdeen Police Department reports that they responded to the vehicle vs. power pole collision at Boone and Scott Street just before 5 PM Monday evening.

Upon arrival, citizens were rendering emergency first aid to the critically injured driver of a 2001 Hyundai Tiburon. Lieutenant CJ Chastain said that the driver, a South Aberdeen resident who is not being identified at this time, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was driving north on Boone St. at a high rate of speed when it veered to the left (across the oncoming lane) and struck the curb, narrowly missing a large liquid propane tank. The car struck one of the cement and metal poles protecting the tank, and then a concrete footing and metal light pole for Swanson’s nearby.

The investigation is continuing. The roadway was blocked for the investigation until just after 8:00 PM.

