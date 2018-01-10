Aberdeen Man Assaulted, Vehicle Stolen, At Morning Rendezvous

An Aberdeen man was assaulted and his vehicle stolen early this morning. A source at the Aberdeen Police Department said that he was apparently meeting someone at a location in the 100 block of Lincoln Street around 12:30 am Wednesday morning. The 32-year-old told police that as he was waiting, a man who he knew exited another vehicle and assaulted him then stole his vehicle.

The victim was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen with non-life threatening injuries. Police know who they are looking for but the suspect was still at large earlier this morning; the vehicle has not been recovered.

