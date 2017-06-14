Aberdeen Man Arrested After Caught on Video Displaying and Discharging Handgun

Aberdeen Police arrested a man for displaying and firing a handgun during an altercation on Market Street. Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said that officers were called to the 600 block of West Market Street near Valley Cleaners just after noon on Monday.

The 911 caller said that there was a verbal argument then one of the men displayed a handgun and fired a single round. Aberdeen Detectives were close and gathered the shell casing as evidence as well as video surveillance at Valley Cleaners which showed the altercation.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Kavakian, whom officers were able to track down, Darst said the man voluntarily returned to the scene still carrying the handgun.

Based on the video and the investigation, Kavakian was arrested and booked into the Aberdeen Jail for Unlawful Display of a Weapon and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon.

