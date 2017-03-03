Aberdeen Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Check From Closed Bank

An Aberdeen man was arrested after police say he tried to cash a stolen check from Washington Mutual – a bank that closed in 2008.

Lieutenant Kevin Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said that officers investigated a reported forgery at Timberland Bank, on Broadway street in Aberdeen. The branch manager said that a man was attempting to cash a check with several obvious problems. The manager noticed that the check was written on a Washington Mutual account for a different person, and the memo field said it was for landscaping on a day that the manager knew it had snowed. She was also aware that Washington Mutual had been closed since its collapse in 2008.

As the manager was talking with fraud management on the phone, the male became irritated and impatient, then left the bank.

The next day officers contacted the check owner, who said that he had just met the suspect through a friend earlier that week and he did not give permission for the suspect to use the checks.

A short time later officers were advised that the suspect was at the home of the check owner, sleeping on their couch. As the officers woke the suspect up, he removed a Dewalt case from his pocket and placed it on the couch. An officer asked what was inside. The 29-year-old stated they were syringes.

He was placed under arrest and booked on charges of Forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

