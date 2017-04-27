Aberdeen Leaders Invited to Discussion of Main Street Program

Local business leaders are inviting the public to a pair of workshops next week to discuss the future of Main Street in downtown Aberdeen. Although we don’t have a “main street” by name, the National Main Street Program seeks economic change in communities by organizing, promoting, designing, and economically restructuring a management strategy to revitalize the downtown core.

Gary Jones, Past founder and President of the Ellensburg Downtown Association, and now Commercial Banking Officer at the Bank of the Pacific will discuss the state of Downtown Aberdeen and the potential benefits of forming a Main Street Organization.

The meetings are being held on Tuesday and Thursday of next week, (Tuesday, May 2nd and Thursday, May 4th) each begins at 4 pm in the Aberdeen Revitalization Movement offices at 210 South ‘I’ Street.

Meeting 1 – Tuesday May 2 – 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Agenda: Opening and introductions Discuss the future of Main Street in Aberdeen What are the desired results and how can a strong Main Street Organization can help make that happen? Main Street 101 Meeting 2 – Thursday May 4 – 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Agenda: Review Main Street 101 Discuss and identify all community groups active and supporting Downtown Aberdeen. Where do we go from here and who is willing to participate and do what it takes? Summary and Commitments.

Comments