Aberdeen High School Radio Station The KAHS Takes 3rd in Overall Excellence at Radio Awards

The KAHS radio station recently competed in the tenth annual Washington State High School Radio Awards, held in Gig Harbor at Peninsula High School.

Aberdeen High School’s very own student-led radio station took third in Overall Excellence and walking away with one individual state title.

Trace Christensen, Zach Miller and Michaela Leach were recognized for their parody of a play-by-play of the junior-senior prom as state champions in the hotly contested Public Affairs category. Others winning awards were;

Second Placers –

Best Team Newscast – Zack Volkert, Zach Miller, Michaela Leach

Best PSA Campaign – Colby Haviland

Best PSA – Bryson Grenier

Third Placers –

Best Individual Newscast – Baily Harper

Best Team Newscast – Eric Galeana, Baily Harper, Colby Haviland

Best News Feature – Zack Volkert

Best Commentary – Colby Haviland

Best PSA Campaign – Bryson Grenier

Placing ahead of the KAHS was Mercer Island’s KMIH and Nathan Hale’s KNHC.

Comments